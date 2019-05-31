1  of  2
Breaking News
Moline police search for missing girl Rock Island County Board moves to sell Hope Creek

Quad Cities Area Business Hall of Fame

Community Calendar

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
2019 JA Hall of Fame

The Quad Cities Area Business Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who demonstrate an entrepreneurial vision, serve as role models and positively contribute to the overall growth and development of the Quad Cities Area.

Quad Cities Area Business Hall of Fame
June 13, 2019
Jumer’s Casino & Hotel – Rock Island

Reception at 5:30 p.m.
Dinner & Induction Ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Reserve your seat or table here.
$125 per seat
$1000 per table

For more information contact Katie at katie.sothmann@ja.org or 309-277-3919.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story