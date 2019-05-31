Community Calendar

Quad Cities Area Business Hall of Fame

Posted: May 31, 2019 04:28 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 04:28 PM CDT

The Quad Cities Area Business Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who demonstrate an entrepreneurial vision, serve as role models and positively contribute to the overall growth and development of the Quad Cities Area.

Quad Cities Area Business Hall of Fame
June 13, 2019
Jumer's Casino & Hotel - Rock Island

Reception at 5:30 p.m.
Dinner & Induction Ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Reserve your seat or table here.
$125 per seat
$1000 per table

 

For more information contact Katie at katie.sothmann@ja.org or 309-277-3919.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected