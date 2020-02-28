Quad City Botanical Center | Chocolate Experience

EVENT DETAILS

Sunday, March 15, 2020 | 9 AM – 11 AM | 12 PM – 2 PM | 3 PM – 5 PM



Advanced ticket purchase is encouraged. Tickets will be available at the door. Purchase tickets at qcgardens.com or by calling 309.794.0991



$10 adults | $8 adult members! $4 youth | $2 youth members

The Quad City Botanical Center is hosting Chocolate! Experience, a family-friendly event for all ages.



Local chocolatiers and sweet treat shops will be offering free samples of their tasty creations and have products for guests to purchase and take home to enjoy after! Chocolate Experience or give as gifts for Easter or Mother’s Day. Non-edible chocolate items will also be for sale at the event.



During the Chocolate Experience guests can enjoy the indoor and outdoor gardens at no additional charge and activities will be available. Make s’mores outdoors and indulge at the free hot chocolate bar inside. A scavenger hunt will take you on an exploratory journey throughout the gardens.



A plant expert will be on hand in the tropical Sun Garden to introduce guests to the cacao tree and share the impact rainforest conservation has on protecting this fruit-bearing evergreen.



Three time slots are offered to allow vendors time to restock their booths with samples to make sure guests have a memorable experience.



All proceeds support the Quad City Botanical Center in its mission to connect people to plants in fun and meaningful ways.



The Botanical Center is located at 2525 4th Avenue in Rock Island, Illinois.!