Quad City Botanical Center |Pumpkin Extravaganza

The Quad City Botanical Center is hosting Pumpkin Extravaganza, a full month of events and programming.

SCARECROW BUILDING

10.4.20 SUNDAY, 1-3 PM

Bring a bag of old clothes, hats and accessories to donate to the garden to create a scarecrow for our fall display. RSVP for a time slot online. Free with paid admission.

PAW-SOME HALLOWEEN

10.11.20 SUNDAY, 1-3 PM

Dress up your pup, enjoy the gardens and visit vendors. RSVP for a time slot online. Free admission with donation of dog or cat food, treats, unstuffed toy or cash for local shelters. Enter the Paw-some Dog Costume Contest through October 2 by submitting a photo of your pup to marketing@qcgardens.com.

PAINTED PUMPKINS

10.18.20 SUNDAY, 1-2:30 PM and 2:30-4 PM

Paint your pumpkin on the lawn at the Botanical Center. Bring your blanket and chairs and enjoy Halloween story time and the free activity guide. One pumpkin per youth ticket purchased with paint supplies provided. RSVP for a time slot online.

NOT SO SCARY HALLOWEEN WALK

FRIDAY NIGHTS 10.2, 10.9, 10.16, 10.23 | 6:30 PM, 7:00 PM, 7:30 PM, 8:00 PM!

Tickets MUST be purchased in advance due to limited capacity. Details at qcgardens.com.

Dress up your little ghosts and goblins for our annual Not So Scary Halloween Walk. Bring your flashlights and explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden to search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns and toads as you wander down the darkened pathways. Get a glimpse of the Halloween train in our popular train garden. It’s not so scary in our gardens, making this event great for all ages. Take home a goodie bag after the fun. A one-way path will lead guests through this year’s exhibit for social distancing.

DAILY GENERAL ADMISSION | FREE for Members

$7.00 Adults (16+) | $4.00 Youth (ages 2-15) | FREE for Toddlers (under 2)

Find full ticketing details and what to expect during your visit at qcgardens.com/admission. All guests are REQUIRED to wear a mask inside the building and highly ENCOURAGED to wear a mask outdoors.