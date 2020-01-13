Red Ribbon Gala | The Project of the Quad Cities

Saturday, March 28th, 2020 | Rhythm City Casino & Resort

For nearly 27 years, the Annual Red Ribbon Gala has raised funds to support our clients living with HIV & AIDS. The event features live entertainment, silent and live auction items, and a delicious dinner.

Every year we also present the Dr. Louis Katz Award, named after an area physician who’s had a positive impact on those living with HIV/AIDS. Moreover, Dr. Katz was on the front lines in the 80″s when HIV/AIDS began impacting marginalized communities, especially LGBTQ+ and people of color.

5-6:30 p.m. | Cocktails & Live Band–Spoken Four 6:30 p.m. | Dinner 7-8:30 p.m. | Live Auction & Program 8:30-10:30 p.m. | Live Band

Click here to purchase tickets!