SEPTEMBER 21, 2019 | 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

BETTENDORF HIGH SCHOOL | 3333 18th Street, Bettendorf, IA

Event Details

Relay For Life is a grass roots, community-based team event.

Although every Relay For Life event is different, they do have a few things in common.

Click here for more information!

Opening Ceremony

Time to get started. We kick off the event by honoring everyone who’s been affected by cancer and everyone who has contributed to the success of this year’s Relay season.

Survivor/Caregiver Walk

Survivors and Caregivers are the heart and soul of Relay For Life events. We honor their strength and courage with every step they take. It doesn’t matter if you were diagnosed 10 days ago or 10 years ago, you can walk while everyone gathers together to cheer you on.

Luminaria Ceremony

During this ceremony we represent everyone touched by cancer with a Luminaria. Each light represents a life—a life taken by cancer, a survivor of cancer, or a support for a person still fighting the disease. It’s a powerful demonstration that gives people the opportunity to grieve but also offers comfort and hope.

Closing Ceremony

Our closing ceremony is the time to commit to take action and help lead the fight for a world free from cancer. It’s a time to celebrate what we’ve accomplished together and a time to unify for the work that needs to be done moving forward.

EVENT CONTACT

Stacey Dutton

Stacey.Dutton@cancer.org

(309) 688-3480 or view Online Help

Mailing Address:

American Cancer Society

ATTN: Relay For Life of Quad Cities IL

4234 N Knoxville Ave

Peoria, IL 61614