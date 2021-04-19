Ride and Seek! – Ride the River Scavenger Hunt 2021

Ride and Seek returns for another year! Sign up for a socially distanced event along our Quad Cities trails!

Participate on your own or with your household in an outdoor scavenger hunt adventure during social distancing! When you register for Ride and Seek you will be sent a packet including a route map, a clue sheet, a River Action face mask, a Ride and Seek T-shirt, a kids Bingo card which they can complete for a free ice cream cone from Country Style Ice Cream, and chalk for adding some pictures or positive messages to the trails. Participants who solve the most clues during the month of June will be entered to win excellent prizes!

River Action has planned this event so that our participants can get some outdoor exercise without having to worry about the crowds that can occur during a conventional Ride the River. Please maintain recommended social distancing guidelines during the event.

New This Year – Kids Bingo!

Included in packets for kids 12 and under will be Bingo cards with items, animals, structures, and activities that can be found along our riverfront on any given day. Completed cards should be taken to any Country Style Ice Cream location for a free ice cream cone! A big thank you to Country Style Ice Cream for sponsoring Kids Bingo!

In Your Packet

Ride and Seek T-shirt

River Action Face covering

Sidewalk chalk for leaving positive messages

Map and Clue Sheet

Bingo cards for kids 12 and under

Packets sent via US Mail.

T-Shirts

Additional Ride and Seek tee shirts are available with your registration for $10. Pre-registrations will all be sent their t-shirt with their packet. Those that sign up during the month of June will receive their t-shirts at the conclusion of the event in early July. Late registration shirts can be mailed for an additional $5, otherwise they will be available for pick up at the River Action office at 822 E River Drive Davenport, IA 52803.

You can purchase 2020 Ride and Seek Shirts at the links below.

Helmets are available for purchase at the River Action office for $10 each!

Friends of Ride the River

Consider joining Friends of Ride the River where your tax-deductible donation of $50 or more ($100 for businesses) helps ensure the vitality of this community event for years to come. Just mark this option on the registration form. Friends are recognized in a special listing on the ride map. You can also become a friend online by clicking the link below.

Ride and Seek Named Iowa Healthiest State Initiative Event

The Healthiest State Initiative is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization driven by the goal to make Iowa the healthiest state in the nation. By engaging worksites, communities, schools, retail food, organizations, institutions and individuals, we can inspire Iowans and their communities to improve their health and happiness, and ultimately achieve our goal. They have added Floatzilla to the calendar of events that help achieve their goals