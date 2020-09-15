River Action | QC Environmental Film Series

River Action has partnered with the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation along with Nahant Marsh to host five environmental films in 2020. These films will be held at the Figge Museum on Sundays. Get tickets in advance online at riveraction.org/filmseries. Tickets will also be available at the door.

September 15- Brower Youth Awards, and Deer 139 Shown at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

(Seating is limited to 32 for each showing in order to observe physical distancing. Face coverings required.)

Each year the Brower Youth Award recognizes the work of young leaders who are making strides in the environmental movement. The winners demonstrate excellent environmental leadership in the communities where they live. We will highlight the work of four winners. Those movies will be followed by Deer 139. Four young scientists and adventurers unveil the mysteries of long-distance migration and make a case for sustaining intact landscapes by following the deer’s trail through the mountainous wilderness.

September 20- Honeyland, Blue Grass Drive-in Theater, Blue Grass, IA, 774 West Mayne St/7:30 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

This film has made it on to several best-films-of-the-year lists and was the most awarded film from the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. This film follows a woman in the mountains of Macedonia cultivating honey using sustainable ancient beekeeping traditions which shows the delicate balance between nature and humanity.

September 27- Anthropocene: The Human Epoch, Blue Grass Drive-in Theater, 774 West Mayne St., 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.)

Third in a trilogy that includes Manufactured Landscapes (2006) and Watermark (2013), the film follows the research of an international body of scientists, the Anthropocene Working Group who, after nearly 10 years of research, argue that the Holocene Epoch gave way to the Anthropocene Epoch in the mid-twentieth century, because of profound and lasting human changes to the Earth.

For more information call River Action, 563-322-2969.