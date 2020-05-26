River Action: Ride & Seek

Ride and Seek! – Ride the River Scavenger Hunt 2020

This year with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, River Action is rolling out a new summer event, Ride and Seek!

Participate on your own or with your household in an outdoor scavenger hunt adventure during social distancing! When you register for Ride and Seek you will be sent a packet including a route map, a clue sheet with 36 slues to solve, a River Action face mask, and chalk for adding some pictures or positive messages to the trails. Participants who solve the most clues during the month of June will be entered to win excellent prizes!

River Action has planned this event so that all participants can get some outdoor exercise without having to worry about the crowds that can occur during a conventional Ride the River. Please maintain recommended social distancing guidelines during the event.

Friends of Ride the River

Consider joining Friends of Ride the River where your tax-deductible donation of $50 or more ($100 for businesses) helps ensure the vitality of this community event for years to come. Just mark this option on the registration form. Friends are recognized in a special listing on the ride map. You can also become a friend online by clicking the link below.

