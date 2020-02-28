Special Olympics Illinois | Polar Plunge

Event Details

Where Wick’s Lake

Rock Island, IL Starts 03/15/2020 @ 2:00 PM Ends 4:00 PM Check-in Time 12:30 PM to 1:45 PM Registration Cutoff 03/14/2020 @ 11:45 PM Donation Cutoff 04/30/2020 @ 11:45 PM Contact Jennifer Davis Phone 309-337-9326 Email Address jdavis@soill.org

Meet Your Local Plunge Ambassador

Jaimie Drobushevich is a member of the Respect Abilities Special Olympics team. She began her career with Special Olympics Illinois in 2003 and currently participates in bowling. Jaimie previously competed in track and field and hopes to participate in tennis in 2020. In 2018, Jamie competed in bolwing as part of the Illinois delegation at the USA Games held in Seattle, WA. In her free time, Jaimie enjoys dancing and spending time with family and friends.

Take the Plunge

The Polar Plunge, presented by Law Enforcement Torch Run and GEICO, is a unique opportunity to support Special Olympics athletes by taking a flying leap – a leap into the frigid waters of Wick’s Lake. Participants must raise $100 in donations from friends, family and co-workers in exchange for jumping into the icy waters.

Plunge Time Information

The plunge will take place 03/15/2020 at Wick’s Lake located at 777 Jumer Drive at the Jumer’s Casino in Rock Island. Plunger registration will begin at 12:30 pm with the Plunge itself taking place at 2:00 pm.

Pre-Registration

Information coming soon!

Plunger Incentive Prizes

Plungers will receive incentive prizes based on the amount of money they raise. By raising the minimum of $100, you’ll receive an official Plunge hooded sweatshirt. Sweatshirts will be available on a first come, first serve basis the day of the plunge. All individuals who do not receive a sweatshirt the day of the event will have one mailed to them in April. Other prizes are awarded at the $250, $500 and $1,000 levels. An email with a redemption code will be sent to all eligible Plungers in early April.

For additional information visit our main plunge site at www.plungeillinois.com.