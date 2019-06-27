Register today to play in the 3rd annual Swing for Kids Golf Outing!

(If you can’t play, please consider a donation)

Where: Saukie Golf Course 3101 38th Street, Rock Island, IL.

When: Thursday, August 1, 2019

Time: Registration and Fun 3:00 p.m. Shot Gun Start 4:30 p.m.

ABOUT SWING FOR KIDS

This is the 3rd year for this golf tournament, and it is all about raising funds for scholarships for youth in the City of Rock Island, and other initiatives that improve our local parks in Rock Island.

All money raised from the tournament will go towards these fundraising efforts. The scholarships will give area youth the opportunity to take classes and participate in sports programs.

This golf event is put on by the Rock Island Park & Recreation Foundation. The foundation is made up of local Rock Island residents that volunteer their time to improve and expand Rock Island parks and recreation opportunities for residents and youth from all economic backgrounds.

ABOUT THE GOLF TOURNAMENT

This a preferred ball tournament. Each team is made up of just two people. Each person chooses one iron and a putter to use during the duration of the tournament. Players on each team may share their irons and putters with one another. Beyond that, no other clubs can be used.

Players will complete 10-holes of golf, and the tournament is limited to a maximum of 80 players. Players can throw out one of the 10 holes from their score. There will be a shotgun start at 4:30 p.m.

Mulligans will be available for sale before the start of the tournament. Cost is $5 for two Mulligans per player.

Raffle tickets will be sold at the event for a chance to win some great prizes. Raffle tickets will be $5 for six tickets or $10 for an arm’s length of tickets. Dinner will take place after the tournament and will be served by Igor’s restaurant. Each player will receive a Welcome Bag and one free drink ticket good for your choice of beverage from the Saukie Golf Course Clubhouse.

DEADLINE FOR REGISTRATION

All players must be registered by July 26, 2019. Limited to 80 players.

RAIN DATE

In case of inclement weather, the event will not be rescheduled. Instead, players will receive a pass to play a round of golf at Saukie or Highland Springs. Pass will include use of a cart.

Image