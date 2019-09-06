Taming the Slough 2019 | River Action

Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Moline, IL at Bass Street YMCA

Join River Action for the annual Taming of the Slough Adventure Triathlon this fall to paddle, mountain bike, and run your way to the top. This year’s Taming of the Slough will take place in downtown Moline. The route takes you through the Sylvan Slough by kayak or canoe, then through one of the Quad Cities excellend singletrack mountain bike trails on Sylvan Island, and finishes with a two mile run alon Arsenal Island’s riverfront. Complete individually or form a team to Tame the Slough!

Tune Up is a series of training sessions open to Taming of the Slough racers and the general public. Meet at the foot of 17th Street outside of the Bass Street YMCA in downtown Moline. Sylvan Island mountain bike course will be very similar to the race day setup.

Tune Up for Taming Schedule:

September 12, 5:30-7:00 pm

Get prepared for Taming of the Slough or just enjoy some time on the river, or bike the off-road trails on Sylvan Island. It’s a fun and loosely-structured event promoting adventure sports in the Quad Cities!

Bring your own boat and mountain bike to try out the track. There are limited boats available for general use. To reserve a boat call River Action at 563-322-2969.

Click here for more information!