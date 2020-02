Event Details

Jaimie Drobushevich is a member of the Respect Abilities Special Olympics team. She began her career with Special Olympics Illinois in 2003 and currently participates in bowling. Jaimie previously competed in track and field and hopes to participate in tennis in 2020. In 2018, Jamie competed in bolwing as part of the Illinois delegation at the USA Games held in Seattle, WA. In her free time, Jaimie enjoys dancing and spending time with family and friends.