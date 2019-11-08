Toys 4 Tots Event | Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Join Local 4 and Blain’s Farm & Fleet in our annual Toys 4 Tots Event!

On December 11, between 8am and 7pm, drop by Blain’s Farm and Fleet (5900 John Deere Road, Moline, IL) to donate toys to give a child the best gift of all: THE GIFT OF CHRISTMAS!



To register your Family to receive assistance this year, you need to go to the Toys For Tots Warehouse in person with all required Documents. A child can only be register once to receive assistance from Toys For Tots. Below is listed all the information you will need to register.



***Online and phone registration is not accepted***



If you are a Local Non-Profit Organizations requesting assistance, in the GIVE AND RECEIVE Section click on the Local Non-Profit / Agency Toy Request Form to submit your request



QC Toys for Tots 2019 Warehouse Address:

1 Mongomery Drive, Moline IL

(to the right of the waterworks)



Registration Dates:



November 7th to December 7th

No registration on Thanksgiving Day





REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS



PHOTO ID (government issued, driver’s license, state identification card or Matricula)

PROOF OF CURRENT HOME ADDRESS (anything received recently in the mail with the registering parent/guardian’s name on it, e.g., light bill, phone bill, etc.)

WORKING PHONE NUMBER (or number where you can be reached) To be used if you should leave personal papers or items behind so you may be notified we have them.

CHILDREN’S BIRTH CERTIFICATES (birth certificate showing date of birth WITH parents name; Acta De Nacimiento) No medical cards, passports, social security cards, etc., will be accepted if parents are not listed on these items and/or child’s birth date is missing.

CHILDREN MUST BE 6 MOS. – 12 YEARS OLD TO REGISTER (born by June 30, 2019)

FOSTER PARENTS/LEGAL GUARDIANS (must show legal proof of custody)

Check each item presented for correctness. Put birth certificates in order by oldest to youngest. If everything checks out, paperclip them together with the registration form and matching tag, then send them to the next available registration table.

DISTRIBUTION DAYS:



December 21-22



ENSURE YOU BRING YOUR REGISTRATION STUB

