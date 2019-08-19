Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix powered by Mediacom

The Rock Island Grand Prix is the world’s largest and most prestigious karting street race.

During the day, racers go head to head against the best in the sport on the safest street circuit in karting. At night competitors and spectators enjoy the nightlife of The Downtown Rock Island Arts & Entertainment District.

The Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix powered by Mediacom ranks as the ultimate experience in kart racing. There is no greater thrill than racing through city streets at speeds approaching 100 MPH, one inch off the ground as thousands of spectators cheer you on.

A family of more than 200 volunteers reunite each year to produce the race weekend for competitors who come from coast to coast as well as many foreign countries. There is nothing like the atmosphere of “The Rock.”

2019 race weekend schedule

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29

7-9 p.m: Opening concert at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, sponsored by Rock Island Parks and Rec Department and featuring Wicked Liz and The Bellyswirls. (Part of the Thursday night Groove Concert Series.)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

2-10 p.m.: Competitor sign-in open at Holiday Inn, Rock Island.

2-5 p.m.: Pre-race tech/scrutineering open at the off-site staging area, Jumer’s Casino & Hotel.

5 p.m.: Streets close in The District of Rock Island.

6 p.m: “Shear Madness” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse. (Tickets required.)

6-11 p.m.: Pits open.

6-9 p.m.: Pre-race tech/scrutineering, fuel testing open on the pre-grid.

8 p.m.: Outdoor music on the East Plaza Stage sponsored by the Rock Island Brewing Company featuring Alex Williams. (Admission charged.)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

7 a.m.: Pits open.

7-9 a.m.: Driver sign-in open at Holiday Inn, Rock Island.

7 a.m.: Pre-race tech/scrutineering for overnight arrivals only.

7:15 a.m.: Mandatory Driver’s Meeting in front of the Argus building.

8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Two practice rounds. Five-minute sessions. Crossing breaks every four rounds.

10 a.m.: Grand Prix Marketplace vendors open.

Noon-5 p.m.: Heat races.

2-10 p.m.: Wake Brewing 2nd anniversary Bash. Free. 21 and over.

5 p.m.: Track closes at conclusion of racing.

6 p.m.: “Shear Madness” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse. (Tickets required.)

8 p.m.: Outdoor music on the East Plaza Stage sponsored by the Rock Island Brewing Company. (Admission charged.)

8 pm.: Rozz Tox rock show featuring The Common Faces, John June Years, Foxholes. ($5 admission.)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 1

8 a.m.: Final practice round begins.

10 a.m.: Grand Prix Marketplace vendors open.

10:45 a.m.: Opening Ceremonies.

11 a.m.: Kid’s Autograph Session. Start/Finish line.

11:15 a.m.: Racing begins.

4 p.m.: “Shear Madness” at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse. (Tickets required.)

5 p.m.: Racing ends.

7 p.m.: Xtream Mediacom Awards Ceremony, Holiday Inn, Rock Island.

8 p.m.: Outdoor music on the East Plaza Stage sponsored by the Rock Island Brewing Company. (Admission charged.)

MONDAY, SEPT. 2

9:30 a.m.: Annual Rock Island Labor Day Parade. 18th Avenue and 24th Street.

Note: All times tentative and subject to change.