Junior Achievement is dedicated to educating students in grades kindergarten through high school about entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.

Our programs help prepare young people for the real world by showing them how to generate wealth and effectively manage it, how to create jobs which make their communities more robust and how to apply entrepreneurial thinking to the workplace. Students put these lessons into action and learn the value of contributing to their communities.

JA’s unique approach allows volunteers from the community to deliver our curriculum while sharing their experiences with students. Embodying the heart of JA, our classroom volunteers transform the key concepts of our lessons into a message that inspires and empowers students to believe in themselves, showing them they can make a difference in the world.

Junior Achievement is a global organization that was established in 1919. JA of the Heartland began serving the Quad Cities and surrounding communities in 1956. We have grown from serving 155 students in 1956 to more than 55,000 in 2015.