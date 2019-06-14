Growing minds through nature…

Something beautiful is blooming for you at the Quad City Botanical Center! Our five-acre facility — just east of the Arts and Entertainment District in Rock Island — is here for your enjoyment.

GARDENS ~ When you visit, be sure to see the G-scale garden train railroad exhibit, the tropical sun garden atrium, the tranquil outdoor fish pond, the vibrant perennial gardens, berms and beds, the cottage garden, the alphabet garden, and the newly opened children’s garden, with an interactive mini-Mississippi River exhibit and heartland agriculture learn-and-play zone. Visit our gift shop and take in the gallery display in the lobby and hallways, too!

In addition to these daily amenities you can take advantage of any or all of the many great services we offer our community:

PROGRAMS & EVENTS ~ The Botanical Center has activities for all ages and interests, and each year we host great events – from the Chocolate Festival to the Pumpkin Extravaganza and everything in between. Visit our web site at www.qcgardens.com to sign up for our bi-weekly e-announcements and let the fun begin!

FEATURED EVENT ~ The Pumpkin Extravaganza will take place on October 4th and 18th! Join us on two Sundays for Fall and Halloween related crafts, games, and food!

TOURS ~ Educational tours available for youth and adults. Groups of 10 or more guests can book a guided tour of our gardens. The tours can be tailored to any age group and have been carefully created to help our guests explore and understand the world of plants. Call Ellen today, (309) 794-0991, ext. 208, to make your reservation! Be sure to schedule time to enjoy all the gardens and visit the gift shop, too!

BECOME A MEMBER ~ There has never been a better time to become a member of our gardens. Membership is affordable and available for students, individuals, couples, families and businesses. Benefits include free admission for one year, discounts in the gift shop and on programs and ticket purchases, preview privileges at the plant sale, e-news updates and more. Call Marilyn at (309) 794-0991, ext. 202, today to join in the fun!

JOINT MEMBERSHIP ~ Learning, value, fun, all in ONE – the FUNBUNDLE+ offers membership at four Quad City attractions. Visit www.funbundleqc.com to learn more about how you can enjoy memebership at the Botanical Center, the Putnam Museum, the Family Museum and Niabli Zoo and save 20%.



BOOK A PRIVATE EVENT ~ Our gardens are the most unique site in the Quad Cities to host your private event – weddings and receptions, rehearsal dinners, awards banquets, business meetings, retirement parties, birthday parties, bridal showers, baby showers and more. Affordable pricing and top-notch catering and bar provided by Bridges Catering. Call Kari at (309) 794-0991, ext. 201, to book your event today!

The Quad City Botanical Center adds to the cultural vitality of our community by bringing people and plants together in fun and meaningful ways. We have a 17-year history of successfully providing inspiring horticultural displays, educational opportunities, hands-on, nature-based workshops, art exhibits, entertainment and fun. Together, we make the Quad Cities a great place to live, work, play and raise a family.

Additional ways to support your Quad City Botanical Center