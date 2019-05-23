Contact Us

Contact Information
WHBF-TV/KGCW-TV/KJLB-TV
231 18th Street
Rock Island,IL 61201
Main Phone: (309) 786-5441
Toll Free Hotline: (888) 817-1845
Newsroom: (309) 786-5315
WHBF-TV/KGCW-TV
General Manager – Marshall Porter – (309) 283-2360 – mporter@whbf.com
Operations Manager – J.D. Walls – (309) 283-2387 – jwalls@whbf.com
News Director – Mike Mickle – (309) 283-2375 – mmickle@whbf.com
Chief Engineer – Bob Berger – (309) 283-2393 – rberger@whbf.com
Promotion Manager – Patty Gilbert – (309) 283-2385 – pgilbert@whbf.com
Local Sales Manager – Heather Davis – (309) 283-2370 – hdavis@whbf.com
Digital Media Manager – Sabrina Smith – (309) 283-4988 – ssmith@whbf.com
KLJB-TV
Station Manager/General Sales Manager – Kevin Hemmings – (309) 283-4980 – khemmings@kljb.com
Local Sales Manager – Peter Paisley – (309) 283-4982 – ppaisley@kljb.com
Chief Operator (Eng.) – John Holst – (309) 283-4966 – jholst@kljb.com
For Closed Captioning Concerns, please contact the following:
WHBF-TV | KGCW-TV
J.D. Walls
231 18th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201
P: 309-283-2387
F: 309-788-4975
jwalls@whbf.com
KLJB-TV
John Holst
231 18th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201
P: (309) 283-4966
F: 309-788-4975
jholst@kljb.com
Click here for the Nexstar Closed Captioning Certification.