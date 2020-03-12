Coronavirus Resources

With the onset of more cases of COVID-19 in Iowa & Illinois, we wanted to make sure that there is a dedicated place to provide you with current, accurate, and relevant information.
- The Saint Patrick’s Society of the Quad Cities has cancelled all weekend events and activities for this weekend’s Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration.
- The National Board of Honor Flight has issued a mandatory postponement of all Honor Flight trips effective immediately, which includes the Quad Cities flight of April 16.
- Classes at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa have been moved to online only for the two weeks following spring break.
- St. Ambrose University is moving to a distant education only, as well as cancelling all university events scheduled through March 29.
- CASI St. Patrick’s Day race has been cancelled.
- Western Illinois University is cancelling classes next week, extending this week’s Spring break. Classes will resume on March 23 in an alternative format and continue until at least April 3. Regularly scheduled on-line classes resume March 21.