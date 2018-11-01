YLEH-QC

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks objectives, voter concerns and Rep. Steve King

Iowa's current Governor discusses several subjects ahead of election night

By:

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 09:18 AM CDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 09:28 AM CDT

Governor Kim Reynolds sat down with Local 4 News live in-studio to talk about the upcoming midterm elections.

Reynolds is running against Democrat Fred Hubbell, and the numbers heading into Tuesday's voting are close.

During our conversation, she touched on what message she's spreading, what concerns she's hearing, and her stance on Iowa Rep. Steve King's recent controversies. 

