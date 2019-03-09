Live Now
WATCH NOW: Local 4 News Midday

Watch live: Presidential candidate John Hickenlooper in Clinton

YLEH-QC

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Governors State of the State_1552173386916

National Governors Association Chairman, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the National Press Club, in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2015, outlining the governors’ collective priorities for 2015 during a State of the State Address. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Democratic candidate for president John Hickenlooper is in Clinton on Saturday afternoon hosting a meet and greet.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, presents it live:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story