Watch live: Presidential candidate John Hickenlooper in Clinton YLEH-QC by: Staff Posted: Mar 9, 2019 / 11:32 PM CST / Updated: Mar 10, 2019 / 03:33 PM CDT National Governors Association Chairman, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the National Press Club, in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2015, outlining the governors’ collective priorities for 2015 during a State of the State Address. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Democratic candidate for president John Hickenlooper is in Clinton on Saturday afternoon hosting a meet and greet. Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, presents it live: