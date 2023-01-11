BREAKING NEWS:

The U.S Federal aviation administration is suffering a nationwide technical outage.

This caused hundreds of canceled flights and delays this morning.

The outage comes as a result of the failure of the faa’s notice to air missions system…

Which alerts pilots and other personnel about airborne issues and other delays at airports across the country.

The agency said that some functions are beginning to come back on line, but that “National Airspace System operations remain limited.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a tweet that he is in touch with the FAA and monitoring the situation.

United Airlines said that it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights and would issue an update once it learned more from the FAA.

The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.