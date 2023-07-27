An Excessive heat warning has been issued for the QCA until Friday evening. Highs today will climb into the upper 90’s and will make a run at the triple-digit mark. Feel-like temps are expected to range from 105° to 110° this afternoon.

Our next chance for storms will come in two waves. Our first wave will be overnight into Friday morning and our second wave will be late Friday into Saturday. Some storms could pack a punch as half of the QCA is under a level 2 risk for severe storms. Winds and hail are the primary concerns.