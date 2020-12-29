A record 39 holiday songs dominate Billboard Hot 100 chart

Mariah Carey performs during her holiday special “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” available Friday on Apple TV+. (Apple TV+ via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Tis the season to be jolly: A record 39 holiday songs have dominated this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart, including nine holiday tunes in the Top 10.

Mariah Carey’s ubiquitous hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” leads the pack at No. 1 — marking the tune’s fifth time at the top spot. Carey’s original holiday classic, released in 1994, reached the No. 1 spot last year 25 years after its release.

Each holiday season, Carey’s song and other holiday tunes begin to climb the Billboard charts as their popularity resurfaces through streaming, radio play and even digital sales. Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” is No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart this week, followed by Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year with an all-star remix featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mraz and others, is No. 6.

The only non-holiday song in this week’s Top 10 is 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood,” which topped the Hot 100 chart for six weeks this year and is currently No. 7. The multi-genre song is still No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts, respectively.

Other holiday songs in the Top 10 include Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow” at No. 8, followed by Wham!’s “Last Christmas” and Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run.” Some acts have multiple holiday songs on the chart, including Bing Crosby, Kelly Clarkson, Michael Bublé, Perry Como and Carrie Underwood.

On the Billboard 200 albums chart, holiday albums own six of the Top 10 slots, with Bublé’s “Christmas” — released in 2011 — at the highest rank at No. 4.

Here’s a full list of the 39 holiday songs on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart:

— No. 1, Mariah Carey, “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

— No. 2, Brenda Lee, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

— No. 3, Bobby Helms, “Jingle Bell Rock”

— No. 4, Burl Ives, “A Holly Jolly Christmas”

— No. 5, Andy Williams, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

— No. 6, José Feliciano, “Feliz Navidad”

— No. 8, Dean Martin, “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow”

— No. 9, Wham!, “Last Christmas”

— No. 10, Chuck Berry, “Run Rudolph Run”

— No. 11, Nat King Cole, “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)”

— No. 12, Kelly Clarkson, “Underneath the Tree”

— No. 13, The Ronettes, “Sleigh Ride”

— No. 15, Perry Como and the Fontane Sisters with Mitchell Ayres and His Orchestra, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

— No. 16, Gene Autry, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

— No. 17, Ariana Grande, “Santa Tell Me”

— No. 18, Andy Williams, “Happy Holiday/The Holiday Season”

— No. 19, Darlene Love, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

— No. 20, Bing Crosby, “White Christmas”

— No. 22, Perry Como, ”(There’s No Place Like) Home for the Holidays”

— No. 23, Michael Bublé, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

— No. 26, Gene Autry, “Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)”

— No. 28, Paul McCartney, “Wonderful Christmastime”

— No. 32, Thurl Ravenscroft, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”

— No. 33, Elvis Presley, “Blue Christmas”

— No. 36, Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters, “Mele Kalikimaka (Merry Christmas)”

— No. 39, Donny Hathaway, “This Christmas”

— No. 43, Nat King Cole, “Deck the Halls”

— No. 45, Eagles, “Please Come Home for Christmas”

— No. 46, Jackson 5, “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

— No. 47, The Beach Boys, “Little Saint Nick”

— No. 48, Dan + Shay, “Take Me Home for Christmas”

— No. 49, Michael Bublé, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

— No. 50, Bing Crosby, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

— No. 54, Carrie Underwood and John Legend, “Hallelujah”

— No. 61, Justin Bieber, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

— No. 62, Carrie Underwood, “Favorite Time of Year”

— No. 75, Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge, “Under the Mistletoe”

— No. 78, Gabby Barrett, “The First Noel”

— No. 94, Carrie Underwood, “Silent Night”