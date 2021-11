ACM Awards get stadium upgrade in 2022 on Amazon Prime Video

FILE – The exterior of Allegiant Stadium appears in Las Vegas on Nov. 14, 2021. The Academy of Country Music awards show will be held at the new 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The country music awards show will be held on March 7 and exclusively live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video. (AP Photo/John McCoy, File)

The Academy of Country Music awards show is getting a NFL-sized upgrade next year as it moves to a new home at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7.

The ACM and Amazon Prime Video, along with production company MRC Live & Entertainment, announced on Thursday the new date and location for the 57th annual awards show, which will be exclusively live-streamed on the streaming service.

The ACM Awards show was held for several years in the MGM Grand Arena prior to the coronavirus pandemic. It moved to smaller venues in Nashville, Tennessee, this year and last year due to the pandemic. The new 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium is home to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We can’t thank the city of Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium enough for welcoming us for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards — a party so big only a stadium can hold it,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, in a statement.