Zurich Opera music director Gianandrea Noseda has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

The new deal was announced Wednesday and will keep the conductor in his post after Matthias Schulz succeeds Andreas Homoki as intendant and artistic director starting with the 2025-26 season.

Noseda, 58, replaced Fabio Luisi as Zurich Opera’s music director at the start of the 2021-22 season and is halfway through the company’s new staging of Wagner’s Ring Cycle, directed by Homoki.

Noseda has been music director of the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C., since the 2017-18 season and has served since 2016-17 as principal guest conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra.