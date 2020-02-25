Closings
EAST MOLINE CHRISTIAN

AP: US opera union probe finds Placido Domingo abused power, prompting apology from legendary tenor

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — AP: US opera union probe finds Placido Domingo abused power, prompting apology fromlegendary tenor.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured Video | Living Local