Beyoncé wins 28th Grammy Award, passes Alison Krauss to become the most decorated woman in Grammys history

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé wins 28th Grammy Award, passes Alison Krauss to become the most decorated woman in Grammys history.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured Video | Living Local