Billie Eilish’s ‘Everything I Wanted’ wins record of the year at the Grammy Awards

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Billie Eilish’s ‘Everything I Wanted’ wins record of the year at the Grammy Awards.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured Video | Living Local