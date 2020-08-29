‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after 4-year fight with colon cancer, representative tells AP

NEW YORK (AP) — “Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years.” — Former President Barack Obama tweeted Saturday.

“Chadwick was not only a deeply soulful and powerful actor, but he was such a kind, thoughtful, funny and gentle person. He brightened every ones day every time he walked into our hair and makeup trailer or on set with his beautiful smile.” — Scarlett Johansson, who co-starred with Boseman in three Marvel films, said in a statement.