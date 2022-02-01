Rhythm City Casino’s Event Center has officially rescheduled the postponed 2021 Boyz II Men concert. It will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $90, $70, $60 and $45 (not including taxes and additional fees when purchased online), available HERE. The concert (at 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport) had originally been scheduled for June 27, 2021.

Boyz II Men remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in music history, according to a band bio. The group redefined popular R&B and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations, the band has penned and performed some of the most celebrated classics of the past two decades.

The group’s four Grammy Awards are just the tip of the iceberg: throughout their 25-year career, Boyz II Men have also won nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, which has been ongoing since 2013.

Boyz II Men’s past hits include: “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly” and many others. And their recent albums have earned them major critical acclaim as well. Their Decca label debut in 2007, “Motown: A Journey Through Hitsville USA (Decca/Universal),” earned them two Grammy nominations.

Hotel packages are available by calling 844-852-4FUN. Packages include a one-night stay in a Deluxe King or Double Queen room, two tickets to the show and a $50 food credit. For more information on Boyz II Men, click HERE.