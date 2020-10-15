C-SPAN suspends political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admits he lied about his Twitter feed being hacked Entertainment Posted: Oct 15, 2020 / 02:29 PM CDT / Updated: Oct 15, 2020 / 02:29 PM CDT NEW YORK (AP) — C-SPAN suspends political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admits he lied about his Twitter feed being hacked. Featured Video | Living Local At The Movies | “Honest Thief” & “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Video East Moline Main Street | Paty’s Ice Cream Video East Moline Main Street | Hispanic Heritage Video In Our Community | Local 4’s Spotlight On Hispanic Heritage Video Wellness Wednesday | Moderation Is Key Video Mel Foster Co. | Preparing Your Home & Yard for Fall Video