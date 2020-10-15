C-SPAN suspends political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admits he lied about his Twitter feed being hacked

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — C-SPAN suspends political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admits he lied about his Twitter feed being hacked.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured Video | Living Local

Don't Miss