Cannes Film Festival postponed due to virus, organizers now looking at June or July dates Entertainment Posted: Mar 19, 2020 / 02:40 PM CDT / Updated: Mar 19, 2020 / 02:40 PM CDT PARIS (AP) — Cannes Film Festival postponed due to virus, organizers now looking at June or July dates.