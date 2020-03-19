Cannes Film Festival postponed due to virus, organizers now looking at June or July dates

NEW YORK (AP) — Publishing's annual national convention, BookExpo, has been pushed back from May to July. Organizers cited concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

"Reedpop has been closely monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19 in New York and around the country and following the guidance of health officials," Reedpop announced Thursday, adding that BookCon, the fan-based event that follows BookExpo, also has been postponed. Both will take place at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.