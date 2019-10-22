Celebrities to get drag makeovers in RuPaul’s new VH1 series

FILE – This May 6, 2019 file photo shows RuPaul at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition in New York. RuPaul is giving a dozen celebrities the chance to get drag makeovers for charity and bragging rights. VH1 said Tuesday, Oct. 22, that “RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race” will air as a limited series next year. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — RuPaul is giving a dozen celebrities the chance to get drag makeovers for charity and bragging rights.

VH1 said Tuesday that “RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race” will air as a limited series next year.

Each of the four episodes will feature a trio of stars competing for best drag transformation.

They’ll be helped by past contestants from the Emmy-winning “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and his all-star series, including winners Monet X Change, Bob the Drag Queen and Trixie Mattel.

In a statement, RuPaul says doing drag doesn’t change who you are, it reveals it.

The celebrity contestants, whose prize money will be donated to a charity they pick, have yet to be announced.