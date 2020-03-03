Chris Matthews says he’s retiring from MSNBC, apologizes for comments he’s made about women

NEW YORK (AP) — While Sean Spicer says he expects his old boss, President Donald Trump, to be re-elected, he doesn't view his new television talk show as a vehicle for helping accomplish that end.

Trump's first presidential press secretary launches “Spicer & Co.” Tuesday on the conservative cable network Newsmax TV. The show will air at 6 p.m. Eastern each weekday and his “company” includes co-host Lyndsay Keith.