Additional performer, presenters announced for CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 53rd Annual CMA Awards will end with the coveted Entertainer of the Year award. One of the nominees, Garth Brooks, is no stranger to the night's biggest honor. Garth is a six-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner.

We caught up with Garth and his better half, Trisha Yearwood while they were donating hours of their time to build homes for Habitat for Humanity in Nashville.

Their love for one another shined well beyond the sweat and dirt, while the CMA Music Awards were still top of mind.