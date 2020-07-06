Country music firebrand Charlie Daniels has died of a stroke at 83; had hit with ‘Devil Went Down to Georgia’

“A Most Wicked Conspiracy: The Last Great Swindle of the Gilded Age,” by Paul Starobin (Public Affairs)

Rules, laws and honesty meant little to Alexander McKenzie, a Gilded Age political boss in North Dakota who chummed around with deep-pocketed capitalists and U.S. senators. After gold was discovered in the territory of Alaska at the end of the 19th century, he involved them in his brazen scheme to plunder gold already claimed by miners by secretly rigging the justice system.