Country music firebrand Charlie Daniels has died of a stroke at 83; had hit with ‘Devil Went Down to Georgia’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music firebrand Charlie Daniels has died of a stroke at 83; had hit with 'Devil Went Down to Georgia'.

