Enjoy a picnic dinner, activities and a free community screening of the Disney/Pixar hit Encanto on Monday, August 15 at the Sawmill Museum in Clinton.

The fun starts with the Sawmill Museum’s Family Picnic Night at 6 p.m. at the museum, located at 2231 Grant Street in Clinton. Guests should bring their own picnic dinner, chairs and blankets. A food truck will be onsite for those who would rather buy their dinner. Free popcorn will be provided and there will be children’s activities, including a live donkey to pet. The movie will start at 8:15 p.m.

Marsha Thrall, Director of Programming for the Franciscan Peace Center, brought up the idea at a recent gathering of nonprofit organizations in Clinton. Matt Parbs, Executive Director for the Sawmill Museum, immediately offered to host the event at the Sawmill’s family picnic. Grow Clinton secured the licensing of the movie rights and the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center offered to host an activity table for children.

“It is exciting how quickly the community came together to make this happen. Encanto is a beautiful story that celebrates the rich diversity of our world, appreciating the unique gifts of every individual, and the importance of communication, making it a meaningful experience for the whole family,” says Thrall. “And of course, the soundtrack by Lin-Manuel Miranda is filled with truly unforgettable songs!” she adds.

The film will be shown in English with Spanish subtitles and reservations are not required. For more information, call the Sawmill Museum at 563-242-0343.