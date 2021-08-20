Family says country singer Tom T. Hall, who composed “Harper Valley P.T.A.,” has died at 85

NASHVILLE (AP) — Family says country singer Tom T. Hall, who composed “Harper Valley P.T.A.,” has died at 85.

