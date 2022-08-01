Music lovers in Galva have one last chance to enjoy free music in Wiley Park as of the 2022 Levitt AMP Galva Music Series on Sunday, August 7. This last concert begins an hour earlier than usual, at 5 p.m., and will feature three acts: JigJam, a bluegrass group from Ireland; Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, a 2017 finalist on “The Voice”; and Vox Sambou, a powerful 10-piece group from Haiti.

JigJam are a multi-award winning quintet from the heart of the midlands in Ireland. Blending traditional Irish music with bluegrass and Americana in a new genre which has been branded as ‘I-Grass’ (Irish influenced Bluegrass), their onstage energy along with their virtuosic musical ability has captivated audiences throughout the world. Jamie McKeogh and Daithi Melia all hail from Tullamore, Co. Offaly with Co. Tipperary born Gavin Strappe completing the Irish members of the band. Calum Morrison and Daniel Hunter bring Scottish energy to the quintet. All five members grew up immersed in Irish traditional music and culture which is reflected by the band winning over 20 All-Ireland titles at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann competitions. They’ve developed their own unique style of music, influenced by American folk music while staying true to their Irish roots. Described as ‘The best Irish group so far in bluegrass’ this group delivers an energy-fueled, foot-stomping live performance. JigJam members move between banjos, guitars, fiddles, mandolins and double bass onstage, creating an experience that delights both the eye and the ear.

Night after night at their live shows, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal bring their audiences nothing but authentic music, for the people, by the people. Hoyer’s authentic voice, coupled with guitars wailing, keyboards hammering and horns soaring creates a musical homage to the past soul greats while driving themselves into the modern era. “If James Brown and Otis Redding had a love child, it would be Josh Hoyer. The Lincoln, Nebraska, soul shouter and his band of merry soulsters, Soul Colossal, deliver a sound so big, so funky, so wring-the-sweat-out-of-you energetic that it reaches through the speakers and shakes you until you start moving to its groove,” says No Depression magazine.

Vox Sambou hails from Limbé, Haiti and writes and performs in Haitian, French, English, Spanish and Portuguese. As a founding member of Montreal-based hip-hop collective, Nomadic Massive, he’s performed across North America at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC; Grand Performances in Los Angeles; Le Printemps de Bourges, France, Chile, Brazil, Senegal, Mali and Burkina Faso, Colombia, Brazil, Morocco and Spain. His music is a fusion of traditional rhythms of Haiti and Afro-Latin elements of afrobeat, reggae and hip-hop. As a songwriter, he recorded “Lakay” in 2008, “Dyasporafriken” in 2013 and “The Brasil Session” in 2016, accompanied by musicians from diverse backgrounds. Vox Sambou is a musician who’s not afraid to denounce injustice, social imbalances and inequities. He’s involved in educational and community projects based in Limbé, Haiti. He is a founding member of Solid’Ayiti, an artists’ and activists’ initiative working for a long-term solidarity between Montreal and movements fighting for social justice in Haiti, according to the principles of self-sufficiency, education, decentralization and reforestation.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn. A variety of food vendors will be onsite, and guests are welcome to bring in outside food. A playground area and basketball courts are within listening distance from the stage and restrooms are available onsite. Street parking is available around the park and neighboring streets. The street running through the park will be closed during concerts. Those with golf carts/UTVs are asked to keep their vehicles on the perimeter of the audience to prevent blocking the view and minimize the risk of accidents. The event is rain or shine. Anyone needing assistance with seating should contact Tina at (309) 853-7537 to make arrangements.