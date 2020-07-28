HBO’s dystopian series “Watchmen” leads all Emmy nominees with 26

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Chateau Marmont, a Hollywood hotspot and hangout for nearly a century, will be converted into a members-only hotel over the next year, according to a newspaper report Tuesday.

The hotel owner, Andre Balazs, confirmed his plans to turn the 91-year-old building into a hotel where a select group of members buy into “a piece of a portfolio of the best real estate in the world,” the Los Angeles Times reported.