HBO’s dystopian series “Watchmen” leads all Emmy nominees with 26 Entertainment Posted: Jul 28, 2020 / 10:49 AM CDT / Updated: Jul 28, 2020 / 10:49 AM CDT LOS ANGELES (AP) — HBO’s dystopian series “Watchmen” leads all Emmy nominees with 26. Featured Video | Living Local Out & About | Combine Video St Paul Lutheran Church | The Impact Of COVID-19 Video Quad City Botanical Center | Art in the Garden Video Churches United Mission | Adapting To COVID -19 Video Carnevale Gelato | What Is Gelato? Video Scott County Conservation | Kayaking Video