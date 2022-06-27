The Galva Arts Council welcomes Jackie Venson and Invisible Cartoons to Wiley Park on Sunday, July 10 at 6 p.m. as part of the 2022 Levitt AMP Galva Music Series. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn, as well as outside food. Food vendors will also be available. A playground area and basketball courts are within listening range of the concert stage and restrooms are available on-site. Street parking is available around the park and on neighboring streets but the street running through the park will be closed during the concert. Anyone using golf carts or UTVs are asked to keep their vehicles on the perimeter of the audience to prevent blocking the view of guests and minimize the risk of accidents. Guests who need assistance with seating should contact Tina at (309) 853-7537 to make arrangements. Wiley Park is located at 503 NW Fourth Avenue in Galva.

Jackie Venson is a multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter known for her complexly beautiful music and blazing guitar skills. Born and raised in Austin, TX, she has traveled the world playing to massive crowds both as a headliner and as support for major acts such as Gary Clark Jr, Melissa Etheridge, Aloe Blacc and Citizen Cope, among others. When the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled her entire tour schedule in 2020, Jackie committed herself to releasing more music than ever before, connecting with her fans directly and speaking up about the change she wanted to see in her city and country. Since then, she has released two studio albums and two live albums under her name and several electronic albums under her side project titled “jackie the robot”. During the pandemic, Jackie also made her national TV performance debut on the 46th season of “Austin City Limits”, a huge honor for the native Austinite. Her most recent release is “Love Transcends.”

Invisible Cartoons mixes catchy melodies, exhilarating voices, bouncy beats, dynamic guitar/bass rhythms, amazing keytar riffs, and spectacular wordplay about love, friendship and fun. The band includes Chris Shern on lead vocals, Jeff Goluszka on drums and backup vocals, Ryan Caldwell on keytar and backup vocals, Ryan Worthy on bass and backup vocals and Justin Birchard on guitar and backup vocals. Based out of the Chicagoland area, the band has been touring and performing their original music throughout the Midwest since 2012.

