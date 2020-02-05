Breaking News
One person transported to hospital after vehicle crashes through fence

Kirk Douglas, star of “Spartacus” and “Lust for Life,” has died at 103, sons tell People magazine

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kirk Douglas, star of “Spartacus” and “Lust for Life,” has died at 103, sons tell People magazine.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured Video | Living Local