Kirk Douglas, star of "Spartacus" and "Lust for Life," has died at 103, sons tell People magazine Entertainment Posted: Feb 5, 2020 / 05:52 PM CST / Updated: Feb 5, 2020 / 05:52 PM CST LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kirk Douglas, star of "Spartacus" and "Lust for Life," has died at 103, sons tell People magazine.