Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett reunite; Killers, Dan + Shay albums

A look at what’s happening the world of music as artists announce their touring plans and concert venues plan their reopenings after being shuttered by the pandemic.

GAGA FOR BENNETT

Two music superstars will share the stage this summer when Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga team up for two nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

“One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” will open on Aug, 3, which is Bennett’s 95th birthday. A second performance is set for Aug. 5.

Lady Gaga and Bennett collaborated on the song “The Lady Is a Tramp” for Bennett’s 2011 “Duets II” album and their collaborative album “Cheek to Cheek” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Album charts and earned them a Grammy for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal.”

Earlier this year, Bennett’s family revealed that the 19-time Grammy-winner was diagnosed with dementia in 2016. Promoters say the August concerts will be Bennett’s last New York performances of his career.

GOOD THINGS WITH DAN + SHAY

The duo Dan + Shay have a new album coming out this summer and they’ve added a huge party to celebrate it.

A concert at The Great Lawn in Centennial Park in Nashville, Tennessee, will coincide with the release of their fourth album, “Good Things.” Pre-sales for the event begin Monday and all tickets go on sale Friday.

The album’s first single — “10,000 Hours” featuring Justin Bieber was released in late 2019 and spent 21 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

The duo plan to tour again this fall for a 30-date trek, beginning Sept. 9 in Greenville, South Carolina, and ending Dec. 7 in Boston. The tour includes stops at Madison Square Garden and the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

NO KILLING TIME

Despite releasing an album last year, The Killers are preparing another one next month.

“Pressure Machine” — their band’s seventh studio album — is available Aug. 13. Promotional material calls it “The Killers’ most restrained and resonant album yet.”

The album was co-produced by the band, Shawn Everett, and Jonathan Rado, all of whom worked together on The Killers’ album “Imploding the Mirage,” released last year.

“Pressure Machine” will explore the memories and stories of people who impacted frontman Brandon Flowers growing up in a small town in Utah.

The band will hit the road to promote the new clutch of songs, starting off in Vancouver on Aug. 19 and ending Oct. 8 in Detroit.