Mayor, funeral home: Winston Groom, author of ‘Forrest Gump’ book that became pop movie sensation, has died in Alabama Entertainment Posted: Sep 17, 2020 / 08:53 PM CDT / Updated: Sep 17, 2020 / 08:53 PM CDT FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) — Mayor, funeral home: Winston Groom, author of ‘Forrest Gump’ book that became pop movie sensation, has died in Alabama. Featured Video | Living Local Farmers’ Market Friday | Farm2Table Video Live In Studio | Eugene Levy Band Video Songbird Lane Antiques | Fall Antique Shopping Video Live In Studio | Lewis Knudsen | Part 1 Video Live In Studio | Lewis Knudsen | Part 2 Video At The Movies | “The Broken Hearts Gallery” & “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” Video