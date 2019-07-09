Military historian John H. Morrow wins $100,000 award

This June 14, 2019 photo released by the Pritzker Military Museum & Library shows military historian and educator John H. Morrow Jr., who has received Pritzker Military Museum & Library Literature Award for lifetime achievement. (Brad Guidera/Pritzker Military Museum & Library via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Military historian and educator John H. Morrow Jr. has received a $100,000 prize from a leading military museum.

Morrow was given the Pritzker Military Museum & Library Literature Award for lifetime achievement, an honor previously bestowed to Rick Atkinson and James M. McPherson among others. In a statement released Tuesday through the Chicago-based museum, Morrow called the award “the ultimate affirmation” of his career.

Morrow, 75, has written or co-written several books on World War I, including “The Great War: An Imperial History,” ”The Great War in the Air” and “German Airpower in World War I.” He also chairs the history department at the University of Georgia.