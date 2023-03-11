Two Bettendorf filmmakers were at Cinemark, Davenport, on Saturday night, when they talked about “65” with theater goers.

Directors Bryan Woods, left, and Scott Beck at a special screening of “65” Tuesday night, March 7, 2023 in New York City (Sony Pictures).

Nearly five years after Bettendorf natives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods conquered Hollywood with the horror hit, “A Quiet Place,” the filmmakers are back with the big-budget science-fiction thriller “65,” starring Adam Driver.

“65” poster

The 38-year-old filmmakers wrote and directed the movie about an astronaut who discovers he is stranded on an Earth he doesn’t recognize. He and another survivor, a little girl, must make their way to safety despite ever-present dangers.

The movie is showing Quad Cities theaters and theaters throughout the United States.