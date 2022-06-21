“Brian and Charles” is a whimsical, sweet film about fitting in and friendship.

I love this movie. It has that subdued British charm of some other British comedies. Although it’s a live-action film, the humor reminds me a lot of the whimsy in the “Wallace and Gromit” stop-animation films.

Few “PG”-rated films exist that appeal to adult audiences, but this mostly gentle story is one of them. Not surprisingly, it earned the Audience Favorite Award at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in London.

(The basis for this not-so-very-lengthy feature film is a 2017 short, and you can watch it for free here.)

In the longer version, once again David Earl is Brian and Chris Hayward is his invention, who names himself Charles Petrescu.

The film, told documentary-style, is set in a remote village in Wales, where Brian lives a lonely live. He’s a tinkerer, and invents all kinds of gadgets and odd machines, most of which don’t work very well.

At first, the silent Charles seems to be one of these. But one night, during a lightning storm – shades of “Frankenstein!” – Charles begins to move about and talk.

Charles is a strange-looking concoction, with his appliance torso, and one eye that glows with a blue light. He and Brian become fast friends, with Charles asking all sorts of questions (think “Iron Giant.”)

Nothing draws the attention of a bully more than something he doesn’t expect or understand. And unfortunately the town bully is drawn to Charles. To tell youi more would spoil the movie for you.

I enjoyed the way Hayward inhabits Charles with a core of human emotions. One of my favorite sequences involves Charles’ “teenage” years.

Brian and Charles are awkward in different ways, and both struggle to find a place for themselves in the world. They help each other to become more human.

“Brian and Charles” is a rare, beautiful film. There is nothing artificial about the intelligence of this warm, charming tale.

4 stars

Running time: 90 minutes.

Rated: PG for mild violence and buylling.

Watch the trailer here.