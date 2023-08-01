Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the largest theatrical exhibition companies in the world, on Tuesday announced that the July 2023 domestic box office performance was the company’s highest-grossing month in company history, a news release says.

The accomplishment corroborates the company’s sentiment that consumer demand for theatrical movie-going is as strong as ever, the release says.

Over the weekend, Cinemark in Davenport drew huge crowds with blockbusters such as “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” along with Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” and the Australian supernatural horror movie “Talk to Me.”

The release says Cinemark was able to out-perform the industry with its record-setting July by capitalizing on the month’s wide range of compelling film releases through its longstanding focus on providing an extraordinary guest experience and the execution of its company-wide strategic initiatives.

“This month’s record-setting result validates consumer enthusiasm for experiencing films in an immersive, larger-than-life, cinematic environment is as strong as ever,” said Sean Gamble, Cinemark President and CEO. “As has clearly been demonstrated time and again over the past two years, a theatrical release provides an elevated viewing experience that delights audiences, increases promotional impact, builds significant cultural moments, and generates enhanced value for all forms of content. I’d like to commend our studio partners and the creative community for producing such compelling content, as well as our remarkable Cinemark team for driving these results.”

Moviegoers will have even more captivating films to savor on the big screen throughout the rest of the year, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on Aug. 2, The Equalizer 3 on Sept. 1, The Nun 2 on Sept. 8, The Exorcist: Believer on Oct. 13, Killers of the Flower Moon on Oct. 20, Dune: Part Two on Nov. 3, The Marvels on Nov. 10, Trolls Band Together and Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on Nov. 17, Wish and Napoleon on Nov. 22, Wonka on Dec. 15, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on Dec. 20, and The Color Purple on Dec. 25.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Cinemark headquarters are in Plano, Texas. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 516 theaters (317 U.S.; 199 South and Central America) with 5,833 screens (4,391 U.S.; 1,442 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 14 countries throughout South and Central America.