If someone told me last year that I needed to see a movie about a shoe, I’d have laughed in their face.

Until, of course, I saw “Air: Courting a Legend,” the incredibly engaging film with top-notch performances, smart dialogue, and uplifting themes about determination.

Every frame of this film rang true with me: The sets, the costumes, the language, and the characters.

The year is 1984, and Nike, known as a company that makes running shoes, wants to get its basketball division going. But its competitors are Adidas and Converse.

Sonny (Matt Damon,) a scout, has his eye on talented basketball rookie Michael Jordan and thinks maybe he can persuade him to sign with Nike. Sonny’s boss (Jason Bateman) isn’t so sure, and the company founder (Ben Affleck) thinks there isn’t enough money to make an offer.

Ultimately, Sonny decides to do the unthinkable: Show up at Michael Jordan’s home and talk to his mom. Viola Davis turns in yet another Oscar-nom-worthy performance as Jordan’s mother.

You should know going in that, even though this is a movie about Michael Jordan, he’s not really in it except for brief glimpses of an actor portraying him a handful of times. You’ll also see the real deal in videos.

This is a dialogue-driven movie, but it never feels stale or sluggish. Director Affleck keeps the story moving with perfect timing for its snappy, often funny, lines uttered by thoughtful characters who are willing to take risks. Kudos to Alex Convery, who wrote this clever screenplay.

Plus it has a great soundtrack times, a la Quentin Tarantino’s movies, to get your pulse racing at just the right moments with wonderful ’80s tunes like “Sister Christian,” “All I Need is a Miracle” and “Blister in the Sun.”

This is the kind of based-on-a-true-story film that’s a crowd pleaser, regardless of whether you’ve ever owned a pair of Air Jordans or held a basketball.

Affleck’s deft hand guides this along to what is bound to be one of the best movies of 2023.

4 stars

Running time: One hour and 51 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.

Watch the trailer here.